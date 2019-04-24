Congress Candidate Charged For Derogatory Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath

Vinay Kumar Pandey is pitted against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of the BJP

Congress's candidate for Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat Vinay Kumar Pandey was charged allegedly for making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Nath sect, to which the CM belongs, officials said today.

According to District Magistrate Nitin Bansal, the Congress candidate Tuesday made derogatory remarks against Adityanath, Mahant Avaidhyanath and the Nath sect.

"Late on Tuesday night, based on a complaint of the in-charge of the video monitoring team, a case was registered against Pandey under various sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act," the DM said.

He said a notice was served on the Congress candidate, who had been told to furnish a reply, failing which action would be initiated against him as per the Election Commission directives.

Pandey is pitted against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of the BJP, who is also the sitting lawmaker, and BSP's Chandradev Ram Yadav for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to poll in the fifth phase on May 6.

