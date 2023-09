A young man has been killed in Punjab and his cut-up body was thrown outside his house, with his killers telling his parents, "here's your lion of a son".

The incident took place in Dhilwan tehsil of Kapurthala on Tuesday and, despite the father identifying the main accused, no arrests have been made yet. The case has also sparked a political row with Shiromani Akali Dal chief alleging that "jungle raj" is prevailing in Punjab under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government.