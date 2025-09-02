K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha has been suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi - the party run by her father and former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao - after she publicly blamed senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, her cousin, for the federal investigation against KCR.

The allegations came a day after the Congress-led government in Telangana handed an investigation into alleged irregularities concerning the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI.

On Monday Ms Kavitha named and accused Harish Rao - who was the Irrigation Minister when the BRS was in power in 2014 - for having accumulated assets and colluded with the current Chief Minister - the Congress' A Revanth Reddy - to tarnish KCR's image.

She also named ex-Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar.

"We have to think about why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name. KCR's name is getting defamed today because of their misdeeds," Ms Kavitha said, adding, "Did Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister for five years, not have a major role in this?"

She claimed that Revanth Reddy was "protecting" Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, suggesting they were "hand-in-glove" to target KCR. Ms Kavitha said that her father would emerge "as pure as a pearl" from the CBI inquiry, and added it "hurts" as his daughter to see him face this ordeal.