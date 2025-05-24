'KCR Is God, Surrounded By Some Devils': K Kavitha On Letter Leak

The internal differences within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi came to the fore on Friday with party MLC K Kavitha taking exception to the letter she wrote to her father and party president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) getting leaked.

She also said some conspiracies are being hatched in the party. KCR is like a god, but is surrounded by some devils, she claimed.

Speaking to reporters at the RGI airport here on Friday evening, after returning from the US, she wondered how an internal letter became public.

"Two weeks ago, I had written a letter to KCR ji. I had expressed my opinions to him earlier through letters. I had recently said that conspiracies are being hatched. The letter written by me internally to KCR ji became public. All of us in the party and the people of Telangana have to think about what is happening," she said.

She further said she had only expressed in her letter, after touring half of Telangana, what people are thinking and that she does not have any personal agenda.

Asked who is behind the conspiracy that she talked about, Ms Kavitha said: "KCR ji is a god. But, there are some devils around him. A lot of damage is being caused because of them. I am KCR's daughter. If the letter written by me internally became public, there should be a debate about the fate of others in the party," she said.

She regularly gives such feedback to the party supremo, Ms Kavitha added.

Referring to Congress and BJP leaders' comments on the BRS after the letter was leaked, Ms Kavitha asserted that Mr Rao is her leader and the party would flourish for long if the "small defects" are corrected and the leaders who covertly help other parties are removed, she said.

Alleging that both Congress and BJP have failed Telangana, she said KCR's leadership is the alternative.

The handwritten "feedback" letter written by Kavitha to her father KCR, highlighting both the negative and positive aspects of the party's recent public meeting at Warangal, has sparked discussions in Telangana's political circles.

"As you ( KCR) spoke for just two minutes, some people began speculating that there will be a tie-up with the BJP in future. I even felt that you should have spoken strongly (against the BJP). It might be because I suffered (because of the BJP). But you should have targeted the BJP some more, daddy," Kavitha said in the letter, written in Telugu and English.

The BRS celebrated its silver jubilee in Warangal on April 27.

Ms Kavitha cited Mr Rao's silence in the meeting on key issues such as 42 per cent reservation for backward classes, Scheduled Caste categorisation, Waqf Amendment Act, and omission of Urdu from his address as reasons for the negative feedback.

She said the Congress government has lost its support at the grassroots level, and some BRS cadres now view the BJP as a viable alternative.

She added that a strong signal was sent to party workers when the BRS chose not to contest the recent MLC elections, suggesting it might align with the BJP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)