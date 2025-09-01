K Kavitha Blames Cousin For Probe Against KCR, Brother KTR Praises Him

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was rocked by a major internal storm today as MLC K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), publicly accused senior party leader and her cousin T Harish Rao of being responsible for the CBI probe against her father.

The allegations came a day after the Congress-led government in Telangana announced its decision to hand over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Kavitha, who returned only this morning from the United States, made a series of claims, stating that the "stain of corruption" on KCR's name was a result of the actions of those close to him.

She directly named Harish Rao, who served as Irrigation Minister during the first term of the BRS government in 2014, and former Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, alleging they accumulated assets and colluded with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tarnish KCR's image.

"We have to think about why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name. KCR's name is getting defamed today because of their misdeeds," Ms Kavitha said, adding, "Did Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister for five years, not have a major role in this?"

She claimed that Revanth Reddy was "protecting" Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, suggesting they were "hand-in-glove" to target KCR. Ms Kavitha said that her father would emerge "as pure as a pearl" from the CBI inquiry, and added it "hurts" as his daughter to see him face this ordeal.

She also claimed that Harish Rao's removal from the irrigation portfolio in the second term of the BRS government in 2018 was a consequence of the alleged irregularities.

The allegations have thrown the BRS into turmoil, revealing a deep-seated rift within the party's top leadership. Ms Kavitha's statements contradict the party line, which has so far maintained that the CBI probe is a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Congress government.

Adding to that, KCR's son and BRS working president, K T Rama Rao (KTR), chose the same day to heap praise on Harish Rao, calling his arguments during the discussion on the PC Ghose Commission Report a "master class." KTR's high praise for a person named by his sister in connection with the report that led to the CBI probe is an indication of whose side he is on.

The BRS party leadership has not yet officially responded to Ms Kavitha's allegations, but sources indicate the statements have created a significant backlash and speculation about an internal power struggle. A top source said that this time, Ms Kavitha's comments may not be ignored as they cause damage to the party and would be counter-productive to KCR's interests too.

Telangana Assembly's decision to hand over the Justice PC Ghose Commission report to the CBI for further probe follows a marathon debate on the 650-page report, which was tabled in the house on Saturday.