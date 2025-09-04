"Consult A...": Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Takes A Dig At BRS Crisis

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made scathing and sarcastic remarks on the crisis in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership, accusing them of backstabbing each other for a share of their allegedly "ill-gotten wealth".

Addressing a public meeting at Damacharla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district today, the chief minister warned BRS leaders and now ousted leader K Kavitha against dragging his name into their internal disputes and reiterated his government's primary focus on poverty eradication and education.

Taking umbrage at the BRS for involving him in their family feud, Mr Reddy said, "KCR family members who looted Rs 1 lakh crore are backstabbing each other by wielding axes and knives for stakes," commenting that "money ruined the KCR family".

The chief minister likened the BRS party to a "dead snake" and a "venomous cobra", that the people of Telangana had already smashed and killed with stones in the 2023 assembly elections.

"What happiness is there for the father? He has earned lakhs of crores. (He has given (them) farm houses. He has given (them) bungalows. He has given (them) business. He has given (them) TVs (channel) He has given them newspapers. But can he give them peace and happiness?.... I would like to say one thing. I can't say much. In December 2023, you (people of Telangana) killed ''Kala Nag'' with a stick. Do I need to kill that dead snake now? This snake, called BRS, has venomous properties. On December 3rd, four crore people killed ''Kala Nag'' with a stick. The Telangana people killed him. Why should I attack a dead snake?"

The Chief Minister went on to offer a satirical piece of advice to the BRS, suggesting they consult a "black magician" or hold a "panchayat with their caste heads" to resolve their internal conflicts over the distribution of what he called "ill-gotten wealth". He said his government was preoccupied with its own initiatives, such as the distribution of fine rice and issuing ration cards, and had no time to entertain the family disputes of the BRS.

K. Kavitha, who quit her party and legislative post after being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has made a series of serious allegations that have drawn criticism against her former party. She has alleged that has suspension was engineered by her two cousins -- Harish Rao, former BRS irrigation minister, and Santosh Kumar, formerly a Rajya Sabha MP.

She has alleged that the wealth amassed from the Kaleshwaram project had been used by Harish Rao to fund the elections of as many as 25 MLAs in the previous election.

Ms Kavitha was sharp in her criticism of her cousins, alleging that they were hand-in-glove with Mr Reddy.

She claimed that the chief minister and Harish Rao had travelled together on a flight to Delhi, where her cousin had "surrendered' to the Congress leader after which the corruption charges against him were dropped. The two of them, she alleged, were trying to break the KCR family and seize control of the BRS.