Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Dies At AIIMS After Months-Long Treatment

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia of Gwalior with wife Maharani Madhavi Raje Sahib Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died this morning at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.

She died at 9:28 am and had been on ventilator for the last few days, the source told Press Trust of India.

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source told news agency Press Trust of India.



