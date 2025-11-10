AIIMS Resident Doctors Raise Concern Over Delhi Medical Council Shutdown

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh to address the complete shutdown of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Hundreds of resident doctors posted at AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and other government institutions have been unable to secure the mandatory DMC registration due to the council's ongoing administrative paralysis.

In a letter addressed to Gupta and Singh, the RDA said that physicians who relocated from different parts of India to serve in Delhi are facing stalled appointment letters, delayed salary disbursals and legal barriers to practice within the state.

"Doctors have come from different parts of the country to serve in Delhi but are unable to complete the mandatory registration process," the association stated.

Highlighting that resident doctors form the core workforce of Delhi's government and tertiary care hospitals, the association called for immediate action to either restart DMC operations or introduce a provisional registration system so that medical services are not disrupted.

The Delhi Medical Council was dissolved on June 17 by the Delhi government following an order from Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The decision came after the Health Department reported several administrative and procedural irregularities, including unauthorised tenure extensions and financial misconduct.