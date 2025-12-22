AIIMS INI Super Speciality January 2026 Exam: Counselling Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

AIIMS INI-SS Counselling Schedule: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS) January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the counselling schedule on the institute's official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The examination is held for admission to DM (Doctorate of Medicine) and MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses across participating institutes.

AIIMS INI-SS Counselling Schedule: Important Dates

The counselling process includes two rounds. The round one's seat specification by candidates is underway and will continue till December 26 (5 pm). The institute will allot the seats on December 29 and candidates satisfied with their seats will be required accept them between December 30, 2025 (11 am) and January 6, 2026 (5 pm). After accepting, candidates must report to their allotted college during the same time period.

The second round of counselling will begin on January 20, 2026. The online acceptance of seats and reporting to the college will be done between January 21 and January 28, 2026.

INI-SS January Exam: How To Download INI-SS Counselling Schedule?