AIIMS Delhi Records 19% Rise In Eye Patients, Including Carbide Gun Injuries

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi Ophthalmic Sciences have urged for a complete ban on firecrackers after the hospital recorded a sharp rise in eye injuries this Diwali.

Nearly 190 patients were treated for ocular trauma during the 10-day Diwali period, marking a 19 per cent increase from 160 cases in 2024. Of these, 80 to 90 children required surgery, and 17 per cent of all patients suffered injuries in both eyes.

The surge comes even after the Supreme Court permitted only limited sale and use of certified "green" firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days, October 20 and 21, for a limited time.

"The night of Diwali was very busy, we saw a great surge compared to last year," said Dr Namrata Sharma, the respondent doctor present on the night of Diwali. "A total of 190 patients came in, and around 20 of them had eye injuries due to carbide guns, mostly children under the age of 20. This time, nearly 50 per cent of the cases were from Delhi itself."

According to the hospital, 97 patients, more than half of the total, sustained injuries on the day of Diwali itself, highlighting a direct link between firecracker use and ocular trauma. Most of the victims were young, with a mean age of 20 years, and the male-to-female ratio stood at 5:1.

Dr Radhika Tandon, Head of Ophthalmology at AIIMS, described the situation as alarming. "This year, we saw a surge in cases partly due to the relaxation of the cracker ban and the easy access to carbide guns," she said. "Many of these devices were homemade, with social media videos showing how to make and use them. Around 20 children were treated for carbide gun injuries, and between 80 and 90 required surgeries.

"While we understand public sentiment, ideally crackers should be completely banned," said Dr Tandon. "There is not enough awareness about how harmful these devices are. The injuries we see every year are entirely preventable."

The RP Centre reported that 44 per cent of patients sustained open globe injuries, one of the most severe forms of eye trauma, requiring immediate surgery to preserve ocular structure and any remaining vision. The remaining cases involved chemical burns and blunt trauma caused by sparks, debris, and toxic gases emitted by burning firecrackers.

A disturbing trend this year has been the rise of severe chemical burn-like injuries caused by carbide-based firecrackers. These are often homemade devices that generate acetylene gas when calcium carbide reacts with water, creating violent blasts and metal hydroxide fumes. "Such explosions cause devastating chemical and thermal damage to the ocular surface, often leading to permanent corneal opacification and irreversible vision loss," said Dr Tandon.

The hospital noted that 25 per cent of patients presented with severe visual impairment (vision less than 3/60), while another 25 percent had moderate impairment. Many patients continue to report to the outpatient department days after the festival, often referred from peripheral hospitals. In several late cases, irreversible visual damage had already occurred.

The geographical distribution of cases showed that 44 per cent of the victims were from Delhi-NCR, while 56 per cent came from neighbouring states, primarily Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana. Doctors said the unrestricted sale of banned or uncertified crackers in these states significantly contributed to the rise in injuries within Delhi.

"The persistence of ocular trauma cases despite judicial restrictions highlights weak enforcement and a lack of public awareness," the AIIMS doctors noted in their report. They have called for strict interstate enforcement of firecracker regulations, tighter monitoring of online sales, and an immediate ban on hazardous carbide-based and home-assembled devices.

The doctors have also recommended public education campaigns on eye protection and emergency first aid, along with the promotion of protective eyewear and safe community celebrations.