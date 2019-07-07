Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora Quit Amid Congress Leadership Turmoil

Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Twitter that he had quit his post.

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday resigned from his post over party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. His resignation came barely hours after party's Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora stepped down after meeting Rahul Gandhi, who has also quit as the Congress chief.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri Rahul Gandhi," Mr Scindia tweeted.

"I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," he added.

Before the national elections, Mr Gandhi had appointed Mr Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as in-charges for Uttar Pradesh to revive the party in the state that sends most number of lawmakers to parliament. The Congress, however, could win only one seat, with BJP winning 62 out of 80 seats in the state. In an embarrassment to the Congress, Mr Gandhi also lost from his family stronghold Amethi.

Overall, the Congress won only 52 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Taking responsibility for the loss, Rahul Gandhi had quit as party president on May 25.

Earlier this week, he shared an open letter on Twitter, listing reasons to quit from the top post.

"Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019," he wrote, adding that it would be "unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as president of the party."

Mr Gandhi had also written in the letter that he would take no part in the selection of his successor.

It is not clear if Mr Gandhi's resignation letter has been accepted by the party. On Saturday, senior leaders met in Delhi, but the party said there was no discussion on who will be the next Congress chief.

