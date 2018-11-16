'Shivraj Chouhan Third 'Mama' After Kansa, Shakuni': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Third mama (Shivraj Chouhan) is sitting in Bhopal's Vallabh Bhawan, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

With the poll battle heating up in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken to Hindu mythology to attack Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging he was "Kalyug's Mama" similar to the characters of 'Kansa' and 'Shakuni' mentioned in the Mahabharata.

Mr Chouhan is popularly known as 'Mama' (maternal uncle) and he has often said that he endears this title that he earned by working for upliftment of women and girl child in the state as a dutiful brother to the women of Madhya Pradesh.

Kansa and Shakuni are two popular 'maternal uncles' from the Hindu mythology, who are mostly seen as negative characters. While Kansa was Lord Krishna's maternal uncle, Shakuni had the same relationship with Kauravas and Pandavas in the Mahabharata.

Addressing an election rally late Thursday evening for the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia said this is the time to uproot the "corrupt government" that is ruling the state for 15 years now.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he is mama (maternal uncle)...BJP says it is the sole protector of the Hindu religion...even if we agree to this, then what is written in religious books about the definition of mama?" Mr Scindia asked.

"One was 'Kansa mama' who left no stone unturned to eliminate his nephew (Krishna). Second was 'Shakuni mama' who did everything to destroy the kingdom of Hastinapur and now in Kalyug, the third mama is sitting in Bhopal's Vallabh Bhawan (the state secretariat)," Mr Scindia said at the 'budheybalaji' grounds in his parliamentary constituency.

The 47-year-old Congress leader also accused Mr Chouhan of being anti-farmer and alleged the 'annadaata' (Hindi sobriquet for farmers who till the land and produce food) was shot at and killed in Mandsaur last year during protests and was cheated in the name of crop insurance.

The BJP has earlier rejected these allegations.