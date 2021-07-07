Jyotiraditya Scindia Gets Civil Aviation, Once Headed By His father

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed Civil Aviation Ministry, and Hardeep Puri, who headed this ministry, will head Urban Development and Petroleum Ministry. Mr Scindia joined the government today in a reboot of the Union cabinet in which 36 new ministers including these two joined the government and seven got promoted.

Mr Scindia, 50, resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020 and his move triggered a chain of events that finally culminated in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh just 15 months after its formation, paving the way for the BJP to take power in the state.

Born in 1971 and educated in Harvard and Stanford institutions, Mr Scindia has traversed a long way after contesting his first election as a Congress candidate in 2002, a by-election in Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which was held because of the sudden death of his father, Madhavrao Scindia, in a plane crash.