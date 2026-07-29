Panjab University PhD Scholar, 28, Dies Of Electrocution On Campus

A 28-year-old scholar at Panjab University in Chandigarh died after allegedly being electrocuted on campus on Tuesday, with students staging a massive protest seeking action against those responsible for electricity maintenance.

The incident occurred when Jyoti, a resident of Haryana's Rewari pursuing a PhD in the Department of Microbiology, was going to her department from her hostel. She took an unpaved pathway as the area was waterlogged due to rain and came into contact with an electric current that may have passed from a nearby electric junction box, officials said.

She collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Hundreds of students then staged protests outside Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig's office, demanding action against those responsible for campus maintenance and electrical safety. They also demanded compensation for Jyoti's family.

Following a meeting with the family members of Jyoti late Tuesday night, the Panjab University authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh and a job for her brother.

Jyoti's brother, who has passed 10+2 and has an ITI (electrical) degree, has been offered employment at the university as an electrician as per Punjab government rules, officials said.

Jyoti's father is a farmer and also works as a driver at a private school in Haryana, and her mother is a homemaker. She was supporting her family through her senior research fellowship.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and began an investigation.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari also expressed grief over the incident through a post on X. Calling Jyoti's death "heartbreaking", he urged the Chandigarh Administration and Panjab University authorities to fix responsibility and ensure accountability.

He said the tragic incident highlighted the urgent need to strengthen safety standards on educational campuses so that such incidents do not recur.