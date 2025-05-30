Three New Supreme Court Judges Take Oath

Three High Court judges -- Justice NV Anjaria, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Justice AS Chandurkar- took oath on Friday as the judges of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on May 26, 2025, had recommended the elevation of three High Court judges to the apex court.

On May 29, the Centre had cleared the appointment of three judges.

Justice NV Anjaria, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice AS Chandurkar, judge of Bombay High Court, were recommended for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, decided to elevate the three judges to the apex court.

Justice Anjaria began practising at the Gujarat High Court in August 1988 and was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on November 21, 2011, and became a permanent judge on September 6, 2013.

He took oath as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024.

Justice Bishnoi was enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989, and practised at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jodhpur. He was appointed an Additional judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and became a permanent judge on January 7, 2015.

Justice Bishnoi took oath as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

In July 1988, Justice Chandurkar was enrolled as a lawyer and began his legal practice in Mumbai. In 1992, Justice Chandurkar shifted his practice to Nagpur. He was appointed an Additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

With this, the apex court has reached its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)