Supreme Court Gets 2 New Judges, First From Manipur

The Supreme Court now has two more judges after President Droupadi Murmu cleared the appointments of Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan. The appointments were announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal today.

The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier recommended the elevation of these two judges. With these two appointments, the Supreme Court has its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as

Supreme Court Judges:- pic.twitter.com/OWQ9iGIooG — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 16, 2024

Justice N Kotiswar Singh is the first judge from Manipur to be elevated to the Supreme Court. He is currently Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Justice Singh is the son of Manipur's first Advocate General N Ibotombi Singh. An alumnus of Kirori Mal College and Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, he started is career as an advocate in 1986. He has also served as Manipur Advocate General before he became a judge. He has served in Gauhati High Court and Manipur High Court.

Justice Mahadevan is currently the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Born in Chennai, Justice Mahadevan is an alumnus of Madras Law College. As a lawyer, he has appeared in over 9,000 cases and has also served as Additional Government Pleader (taxes) for the Government of Tamil Nadu, Additional Central Government Standing Counsel and Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at Madras High Court. He was elevated as a judge of Madras High Court in 2013.