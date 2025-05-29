Supreme Court Gets 3 New Judges, Announces Law Minister

Three judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court's Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justices (i) N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India," he said.

Their names were recommended against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-chief justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)