Justice Gautam Patel: Ex-Judge Facing Death Threats Over Dawoodi Bohra Order

Justice Gautam Patel, retired Bombay High Court Judge, is allegedly facing death threats over his 2024 verdict on the Dawoodi Bohra case, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant taking up the matter with the Indian High Commission in London.

According to sources, the Chief Justice has been assured that adequate security arrangements have been put in place for Justice Patel and his family members, who have reportedly been facing threats for nearly 10 months over a judgment he delivered in the long-running Dawoodi Bohra succession dispute.

The threats, Justice Patel said, are linked to his April 2024 verdict that declared Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin the rightful Dai-al-Mutlaq, or spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Threats, Home Invasion Attempt And Letters

Justice Patel and his family, who are currently in the United Kingdom, have alleged a series of intimidation attempts beginning in 2025. According to the retired judge, there was an attempted home invasion at their residence in a London suburb in mid-August 2025. The matter was reported to local police.

Days later, on September 3, 2025, a threatening letter addressed to his daughter and son-in-law allegedly arrived at their residence.

The letter specifically referenced the Dawoodi Bohra succession case and accused Justice Patel of delivering a "false" and "corrupt" judgment.

The communication allegedly claimed that a "powerful guild" of Dawoodi Bohras had engaged a criminal syndicate and warned that harm would come to the judge and his family if its demands were not met by the end of September.

Among the demands were that Justice Patel leave India permanently, record a YouTube video recanting his judgment, publicly declare the verdict to be wrong, and even testify in court against his own decision.

One of the letters reportedly accused him of having "succumbed to corruption and pressure" and alleged that he had delivered a "fraudulent and faulty" judgment.

Justice Patel's daughter, Aditi, who works in the education technology sector, has said the individuals behind the threats also claimed responsibility for the attempted home invasion and provided video footage of the incident on an SD card.

The Judgment At The Centre Of The Controversy

The threats stem from Justice Patel's landmark ruling in the Dawoodi Bohra succession dispute, one of the longest-running religious leadership battles in recent Indian legal history. The suit challenged the claim of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to the position of Dai-al-Mutlaq after the death of his father, Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin, in 2014.

The challenge was initially mounted by Burhanuddin's half-brother, Khuzaima Qutbuddin, who argued that he had been designated successor through the religious practice of nass, or conferment of succession. After Qutbuddin's death in 2016, his son Taher Fakhruddin continued the legal battle, claiming that his father had subsequently conferred the nass on him.

In a detailed judgment delivered on April 23, 2024, Justice Patel upheld Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin's claim, bringing an end to years of litigation before the Bombay High Court.

Who Is Justice Gautam Patel?

Born in Mumbai on April 26, 1962, Justice Gautam Shirish Patel is widely regarded as one of the most respected jurists to have served on the Bombay High Court.

A graduate of St Xavier's College and Government Law College, Mumbai, he began practising law in 1987. Over the years, he built a reputation in commercial, corporate and civil litigation while also appearing in several significant environmental public interest litigations.

His environmental law work included matters relating to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, mangrove protection, urban planning, the Melghat National Park, Mumbai's mill lands and preservation of open spaces.

In 1994-95, he received the first international fellowship at the Pacific Energy and Resources Center in Sausalito, California, focusing on environmental law. The programme included coursework at the University of California, Berkeley's Boalt Hall School of Law and an internship with the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund.

Justice Patel also played an active role in the legal community. He served as Honorary Secretary of the Bombay Bar Association for two three-year terms between 1999 and 2005 and remained on the association's Standing Committee until his elevation to the bench.

Between 2008 and 2011, he taught Administrative Law, Constitutional Law and Environmental Law as a part-time lecturer at Government Law College, Mumbai.

Beyond the courtroom, Justice Patel was known for his writings and public engagement. He wrote a weekly column for the Mumbai Mirror for three years and contributed articles and reviews to publications including the Economic and Political Weekly, TimeOut Mumbai and the Mumbai Reader.

He has also served as a trustee of several charitable trusts and foundations working in the fields of education, environmental conservation and support for the hearing-impaired.

Now retired from judicial service, Justice Patel finds himself at the centre of a disturbing controversy, with security concerns arising more than a year after he delivered one of the most closely watched judgments of his judicial career.