Judicial Commission To Probe Zubeen Garg's Death, Says Assam Chief Minister

The Gauhati High Court has agreed to the Assam government's request for forming a judicial commission to look into the death of cultural icon and renowned singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

High court judge Justice Soumitra Saikia will head the judicial commission.

Sarma also asked the public to meet the commission and give their views on any aspect that they and his family found strange regarding the death of the cultural icon.

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg today recorded her statement in front of a chief judicial magistrate in connection with a first information report (FIR) being handled by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sarma said the state government has received the first autopsy report of Zubeen Garg's death from Singapore authorities. The report has been handed over to Garima Garg, he said, adding a second autopsy report from Gauhati Medical College is also likely to be handed over soon.

The CID today produced Zubeen Garg's arrested band member Sekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta in front of a chief judicial magistrate in Guwahati, which later sent them to the CID's custody for 14 days.

The CID's special investigation team (SIT) is handling the case with great speed, sources said. The state government - in its first reaction since the arrest of four people in the case - said it has put relentless effort to get non-resident Indians (NRIs), who took the same yacht as Zubeen Garg in Singapore, to join the investigation.

"Zubeen Garg was the soul of Assam. Those responsible won't be spared. Our Home Department is working very hard to get the NRIs involved in the Zubeen Garg case. The SIT is working relentlessly. People will hear good news in the investigation very soon," Assam minister Pijush Hazarika told NDTV.

The SIT today started cross-checking the statements of Zubeen Garg's manager Siddartha Sarma, Sekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, SIT sources said.

"Two more arrested people have been sent to 14-day custody. We are interrogating them, and trying to establish what exactly happened. We are committed to conducting a detailed investigation and we have fast-tracked the investigation," SIT head and Assam's Special DGP MP Gupta told reporters.