Assam Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Assam 2026 Board Exam Date Sheet: The Assam State School Education Board (ASHEC) has released the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSLC) (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) (Class 12) 2026 examination date sheet/ time table. As per the schedule, Class 10 exams will begin on February 10, while Class 12 exams will start on February 11, 2026. Students can check and download the complete date sheet from the board's official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The practical exam schedule for Class 10 will be announced later, ensuring that students and schools have sufficient time to prepare, according to the Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs, Assam.

The Cabinet Minister shared the date sheet for Class 10 (HSLC) 2026 examinations on X.com (formerly twitter) and ensured the timely release of practical examination date sheet.

The 𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 (𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧) 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 is scheduled to begin on 𝟏𝟎 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 and will continue until 27 February 2026. The examination schedule for the Practical subjects will be issued in due course, ensuring adequate time for preparation.

For Class 12, the majority of examinations will be conducted in the afternoon shift-from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm-except for Music, Vocational subjects, and Entrepreneurship Development. Meanwhile, most Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift-from 9 am to 12 pm-except for subjects such as Fine Art, Weaving and Textile Design, and Assamese.

Assam Board Time Table 2026: How To Download HS Final Year Examination Date Sheet/Time Table?