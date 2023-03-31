India's Most Expensive Apartment Sold For Rs 369 Crore. The Buyer Is...

The Taparia family paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore on the purchase of the triplex

The family members of industrialist and founder of Famy Care JP Taparia have bought a luxury triplex apartment worth Rs 369 in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill. The sea-view apartment is said to be the most expensive in the country, reported The Economic Times citing sources.

The family has bought the luxury apartment from Macrotech Developers which is an entity of the Lodha Group. The property is on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors of Lodha Malabar, a super-luxury residential tower. It is spread across an area of Rs 1.08 acre and touches both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens, said the report.

The total area of the triplex is 27,160 square feet and it has been purchased at Rs 1.36 lakh per square foot by the JP Taparia family. This makes it the most expensive residential apartment deal in the country also as per square feet basis, the report added quoting people with direct knowledge of the development.

The Taparia family paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore on the purchase of the triplex apartment.

Earlier this month, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj bought a sea-facing luxury triplex penthouse for Rs 252.5 crore from the Lodha Group. The apartment is located on the 29th, 30th, and 31st floors of the Lodha Malabar Palaces project. The total area of the three flats is 18,008 square feet. They get eight car parking slots.

The agreement to sell the apartment was registered on March 13, 2013. The stamp duty paid for the deal was Rs 15.5 crore.

Last month, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka purchased a Rs 230 crore worth penthouse located in Worli. Before this, Madhuri Dixit had bought a luxurious apartment in Worli for Rs 48 crore. It is located in the Indiabulls Blu project.