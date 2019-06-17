JP Nadda Appointed BJP Working President, Amit Shah Remains Boss For Now

"Amit Shah said responsibility of party president should be given to someone else," Rajnath Singh said.

Senior BJP leader JP Nadda has been selected the working president of the BJP with Amit Shah expressing an intention to step aside following his appointment as Home Minister, Union Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday.

"BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president," Rajnath Singh said.

