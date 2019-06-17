JP Nadda Appointed BJP Working President, Amit Shah Remains Boss For Now

Amit Shah has expressed an intention to step aside following his appointment as Home Minister.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 17, 2019 20:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

"Amit Shah said responsibility of party president should be given to someone else," Rajnath Singh said.


New Delhi: 

Senior BJP leader JP Nadda has been selected the working president of the BJP with Amit Shah expressing an intention to step aside following his appointment as Home Minister, Union Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday.

"BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president," Rajnath Singh said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JP NaddaBJP president
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................