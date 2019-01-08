Journalist Upendra Rai Gets Bail From High Court In CBI Case

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of Delhi High Court allowed his bail plea. (File)

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to journalist Upendra Rai, arrested by the CBI in May for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions. However, he will remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in a related case by enforcement directorate (ED).

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva allowed his bail plea, saying he has been in custody for more than eight months and the trial is likely to take some time.

Mr Rai was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information.

The high court asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of the like amount and directed him not to hamper the probe.

"... petitioner shall be released on bail, if not required in any other case. Petitioner shall not do anything which may prejudice the investigation, trial or the prosecution witnesses. The petitioner shall not leave the country without the permission of the trial court," it said.

The high court also asked him to join the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer.