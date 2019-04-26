Journalist Accuses Salman Khan Of Snatching Phone, Files Police Complaint

A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Salman Khan.

A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Salman Khan for snatching a journalist's mobile phone while he was trying to shoot a video of the actor.

The complaint was filed by a journalist named Ashok Shyamlal Pandey.

Mr Pandey said he and his camerama were travelling from Juhu to Kandivali when they saw Salman riding a bicycle. They asked his bodyguard if they could make a video of the actor and he agreed.

"We took out our mobile phones and started shooting. Suddenly, Salman turned around and gestured to his bodyguards. After that bodyguards riding motorcycles approached us. My cameraman was pushed by one of the guards and he even pushed our car with force. We ended up having an argument with them. Salman turned his cycle and came to us. We told him we were from the press. Salman said 'It doesn't matter'. Then he snatched our mobile phones and left."

While the journalists were dialling 100, Salman Khan's bodyguards returned their phone.

According to a source, a cross-complaint has also been lodged by Salman's bodyguard alleging that the person took the video without permission.

