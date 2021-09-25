Joe Biden Announces ''Quad Fellowship'' At Leaders' Summit in Washington

Joe Biden announced a new "fellowship" for the students today.

Noting the excellent progress made by the Quad, US President Joe Biden on Friday announced a new "fellowship" for the students of the member countries to pursue advanced degrees in "stem programs" in the United States.

In his opening remarks at Quad Leaders' Summit, Biden said this is a grouping of democratic partners who share a world view and have a common view for the future, "coming together to take on key challenges of our age."

"When we met six months ago, we made concrete commitments to shared and positive agenda for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Today I am proud to say that we are making excellent progress," he added.

Biden said that the Quad vaccine initiative is on track to produce 1 billion COVID doses vaccines in India to boost global supplies. "Today, we are also launching a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading stem programs here in the United States, representing an investment in the leaders, innovators and pioneers of tomorrow," said US President.

The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), began on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.