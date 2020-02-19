JNU Sedition Case: Court Directs Delhi Government To File Status Report

A sedition case was filed in 2016 against JNU's Kanhaiya Kumar Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya

A court in Delhi today directed the Delhi government to file a status report till April 3 on the issue of sanctions to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar.

The court passed the directions after police submitted that permission to prosecute Kumar and others has not been granted yet and the letter requesting sanction is pending with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

