Delhi Police 'Underplaying' Campus Violence: JNU Teachers' Association

JNU Attack: JNU Students' Union head Aishe Ghosh was severely injured in the attack (File)

The JNU Teachers' Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of "underplaying" the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as "disturbing".

"Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation and subjected several to extreme trauma is deeply disturbing," the JNUTA said.

Till date not even one of the several complaints filed by the teachers has been converted into an FIR by the police, they said.

"Seen in combination with the attempts at the Delhi Police Press Conference to paint the student body which has been agitating against the fee hike for more than 75 days as an unruly mob, these only reinforce suspicions about the role of the Delhi Police on the fateful day," they said.

The JNUTA also rejected the five-member inquiry committee constituted by JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and refused to cooperate with it.

"The JNUTA has expressed its clear view that the JNU VC, along with his colleagues in the administration, is responsible for the extreme violence that was inflicted on students and teachers on January 5," they said.

Those accused cannot investigate what happened and any such inquiry would be nothing short of a sham, they alleged.

The JNUTA reiterated its demand for the removal of the Vice Chancellor.