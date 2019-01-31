Jind, Ramgarh Bypolls Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Be Held Shortly

For the BJP, Congress, INLD and the JJP, the outcome would help in a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year.

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 31, 2019 08:16 IST
A high voter turnout was recorded in Jind and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on Monday.

New Delhi: 

The results of the crucial bypolls in Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Ramgarh assembly constituencies will be declared today. The results of the bypolls are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress. The high-stakes election is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70 per cent at 5 PM. The voter turnout in Ramgarh was 78.9 %. The election was postponed following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

All four major contenders in Jind -- the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD -- have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file.

Here are the updates on the Jind, Ramgarh Bypolls:


Jan 31, 2019
08:16 (IST)

Ramgarh has seen maximum polarisation under cow vigilantism. The constituency was earlier represented by BJP's Gyan Dev Ahuja who hit the headlines for his controversial statements on cow vigilantism. 
Jan 31, 2019
08:13 (IST)
21 candidates - including senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala - contested in the by-elections in Jind, 130 km from Delhi. The seat has 1.75 lakh voters.
Jan 31, 2019
08:02 (IST)
The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Jannayak Janata Party or JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.
Jan 31, 2019
08:02 (IST)
Jan 31, 2019
08:01 (IST)
Jan 31, 2019
08:01 (IST)
