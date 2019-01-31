Jind, Ramgarh Bypolls Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Be Held Shortly

A high voter turnout was recorded in Jind and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on Monday.

The results of the crucial bypolls in Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Ramgarh assembly constituencies will be declared today. The results of the bypolls are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress. The high-stakes election is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70 per cent at 5 PM. The voter turnout in Ramgarh was 78.9 %. The election was postponed following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

All four major contenders in Jind -- the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD -- have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file.

