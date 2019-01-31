Congress Ahead In Rajasthan Seat, BJP's Test In Haryana Bypoll: 10 Points

Ramgarh saw a polarised campaign as incidents of cow vigilantism and the lynching of a Muslim man last year, during the BJP's rule, dominated the discourse

Reported by , , Edited by | Updated: January 31, 2019 10:40 IST
Jind and Ramgarh bypolls: The by-election is a test for all the four major parties

New Delhi:  The results of assembly election in Rajasthan's Ramgarh and bypoll in Haryana's Jind are likely to be read as important indicators ahead of the national election, due by May. The Congress candidate in Ramgarh, Saafiya Zubair, is leading by 60,283 votes. The stakes are high for both the ruling BJP, Congress in these polls, though other state players like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana are also in the contest.
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
  1. If the Congress wins the Rajasthan seat, its tally in the state will go up to 100 in the 200-member assembly, reducing its dependence on smaller parties.
  2. As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election, which could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate Laxman Singh before the December 7 state polls.
  3. The BSP has fielded former union minister and former Congress leader Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh, a former lawmaker. Jagat Singh quit the BJP over not being allowed to contest the seat.
  4. The BJP fielded a virtually unknown Sukhwant Singh in Ramgarh, where the Congress candidate is leading by a huge margin.
  5. Ramgarh saw a polarised campaign as incidents of cow vigilantism and the lynching of a Muslim man - Rakbar Khan - last year, during the BJP's rule, dominated the discourse.
  6. In Haryana's Jind, the Congress has fielded party Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the legislator from Kaithal.
  7. The BJP candidate is Krishan Middha, the son of two-time lawmaker Hari Chan Middha, whose death is the reason the bypolls were held.
  8. The by-election is a test for all the four major parties - the BJP, Congress, the INLD and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
  9. The JJP candidate is Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party in December.
  10. For the BJP, which rules Haryana, it is an important test for the Manohar Lal Khattar government ahead of the national election.


