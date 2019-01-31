Congress Ahead In Rajasthan Seat, BJP's Test In Haryana Bypoll: 10 Points

Jind and Ramgarh bypolls: The by-election is a test for all the four major parties

New Delhi: The results of assembly election in Rajasthan's Ramgarh and bypoll in Haryana's Jind are likely to be read as important indicators ahead of the national election, due by May. The Congress candidate in Ramgarh, Saafiya Zubair, is leading by 60,283 votes. The stakes are high for both the ruling BJP, Congress in these polls, though other state players like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana are also in the contest.