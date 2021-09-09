Jilted Mumbai Man Shares Woman's Number On Porn Site, Sends Her Sex Toys: Cops

The accused has been arrested by the police in Mumbai (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly uploading the phone number of a woman on a pornography website and sending her sex toys after she rejected his advances, the police said today.

The police in suburban Malad last week arrested the man who had been harassing the woman after she rejected his proposal earlier this year, an official said.

According to the police, the woman, who is a college student, had approached them in February with a complaint that she had been getting calls from people seeking sexual favours and some unidentified person had been couriering her sex toys.

During the probe, the police set about tracking down the IP addresses used to upload the woman's phone number on the pornography website and order sex toys online and zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

