Chinese Man Turns Down Woman After She Sends Future 'Expenditure' List If They Marry

The expenses list included groceries, transport, socialising and etc. (Representative pic)

A man in China was looking for a suitable partner and even came across a great match for himself. However, his hopes quickly came crashing down after the woman he had just met sent a list of future expenses they could incur if they got married. According to South China Morning Post, the 35-year-old man, surnamed Wang and a resident of Hangzhou of Zhejiang province in eastern China, was looking for a partner to get married. He is the owner of two apartments and earns 100,000 yuan (approximately Rs 11 lakh). His profile checks all the boxes for what is considered an eligible husband in the country.

Mr Wang was introduced to a woman earlier this month and when the two of them met and chatted happily, he thought he had found true love. However, later that evening, the woman sent him a list of future expenses that the couple could incur in a Word document titled 'Family's Normal Daily Expenditure List', after marriage which left the man shocked, SCMP reported.

The list included expenses incurred on groceries, transport, socialising, utilities, gadgets and clothes and amounted to 9,900 yuan every month on "fixed expenses". It also included a list of expenses for the treatment of her parents and raising children in the future.

The woman reportedly said it was necessary to show the man a clear statement of potential outgoings because he currently lives with his parents and has no idea how much daily necessities cost. "She said we will face plenty of challenges that need to be solved with money. She encouraged me to double my salary to 200,000 yuan per year," Mr Wang said, as per the outlet.

The 35-year-old went on to say that he was astonished when he received the woman's list and that reading it made him feel exhausted. He claimed, "I am yearning for a simple and pure love, instead of a life full of calculation and comparison," and hence rejected her.

The outlet reported that this was the second failed dating experience that the man had experienced after a woman told him last year that she did not want to sleep in the same bed if they got married.