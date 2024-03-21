UK Man Who Shook Baby To Death Jailed For 14 Years

Miyah's mother, Jasmine Warnock, 29, also received a three-year community order

Samuel Warnock, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the manslaughter of his three-month-old daughter, Miyah Warnock. Warnock pleaded guilty to the charge in January, BBC reported.

Medical examinations confirmed Miyah's injuries stemmed from violent shaking or blunt force trauma.

Miyah's mother, Jasmine Warnock, 29, also received a three-year community order and 30 days of rehabilitation after pleading guilty to child cruelty charges.

Miyah's grandparents Andrew and Michelle Rideou in a tribute said, "Miyah was our princess. We are devastated by the loss of our granddaughter. We will never get over losing her."

On 20 September 2021, emergency services were called to the couple's address due to medical concerns regarding baby Miyah. The infant was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital but sadly died on 19 October.

Warnock was alone with his daughter for 25 minutes when Miyah suffered her fatal collapse, BBC reported.

Sentencing the couple at Winchester Crown Court, the judge, Mrs Justice May, described Warnock as a "reckless and irresponsible new father, prone to anger, easily frustrated, profoundly needy and dangerously incapable of caring properly for a tiny new baby".

The judge told Mrs Warnock: "You are to some extent a victim of controlling and coercive behaviour and this impacted your ability to recognise what he was doing but it didn't render you entirely powerless."

Detective Con Katey Baker said, "This was an extensive, and at times, extremely complex investigation, which required in-depth medical examinations to be carried out.

"It was these examinations which revealed the true extent of what little Miyah had been through at the hands of her father - one of the people who Miyah should have felt most happy, safe and content in the care of.

"Miyah was so small and so vulnerable at just three months old - but I hope this case has gone some way in giving her the voice she never had."