US Babysitter Charged With Manslaughter After 2-Year-Old Dies From Being Left In Car

A 2-year-old boy who was allegedly left in an unattended car for hours on Martha's Vineyard has tragically passed away, authorities report. The boy's babysitter, 41-year-old Aimee Cotton, has been charged with manslaughter. The incident occurred on March 13, and the boy was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston. Sadly, he died on Thursday, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Cotton was previously facing charges of assault and battery on a child and reckless behaviour before the boy's death. She was caring for the boy, along with a 1-year-old girl, at the time of the incident. The boy was from West Tisbury, and his mother works as a teacher at Oak Bluffs Elementary School.

Cotton had initially called 911, reporting that the boy was not breathing and was turning blue. She claimed she left him in the car for about 15 minutes, but police discovered through home security footage that she had left the children in the car for approximately three hours. Cotton reportedly admitted to leaving them in the vehicle while she cooked bacon and did other household tasks.

'District Attorney Galibois's thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the young toddler during this incredibly difficult time,' stated the agency.