7-Year-Old Boy Killed In UK Cannabis Lab Explosion; Drug Dealer Jailed For 14 Years

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A cannabis production explosion in Newcastle killed two individuals. Seven-year-old Archie York and 35-year-old Jason Laws were victims. Reece Galbraith, 33, was manufacturing cannabis with flammable butane gas.

In a tragic incident in Newcastle, a cannabis production operation led to a fatal explosion that claimed the lives of seven-year-old Archie York and 35-year-old Jason Laws, according to The Metro. The explosion occurred in the early hours of October 16, 2024, at a flat on Violet Close, Benwell, where Reece Galbraith, 33, was manufacturing cannabis concentrates using highly flammable butane gas.

The blast destroyed six homes, injured six individuals, and displaced over 140 residents, some of whom have yet to return to their homes. Galbraith, who sustained severe injuries in the explosion, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and cannabis-related offences. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, as per the news portal.

Archie York was asleep in the flat above the drug lab when the explosion occurred. His mother, Katherine Errington, delivered an emotional statement in court, describing her son as "cheeky, kind, and full of life," and condemned Galbraith's actions as reckless and profit-driven.

According to BBC, Archie's mother Katherine Errington and seven-week-old brother Finlay were buried beneath bricks and debris, the pair having to be dug out and pulled to safety by his father Robbie York, the court heard.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a truly devastating case which rocked our community and claimed the lives of two people, including young Archie who had so much to look forward to."

"Our thoughts continue to be with his family, friends and all those left heartbroken by what happened."

"The community rallied together in the face of this unthinkable tragedy, and I would like to thank all who supported our complex investigation."

"This includes our partners, who assisted us in establishing what happened that night."

Authorities have emphasised the dangers of illicit drug manufacturing, particularly the use of volatile substances like butane gas, and are urging the public to report any suspicious activities to prevent similar tragedies.