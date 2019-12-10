Jignesh Mevani Suspended From Gujarat Assembly Session For 'Misbehaviour'

Jignesh Mevani allegedly charged towards the Speaker's lobby despite warnings (File)

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was suspended on Tuesday from the three-day session in Gujarat Legislative Assembly for allegedly misbehaving in the House.

During a debate on the occasion of Constitution Day in the Assembly, where Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was speaking on the Constitution, Mr Mevani allegedly used certain offensive words which were not allowed in the Assembly.

Despite repeated warnings from the Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, Mr Mevani did not stop speaking and allegedly charged towards the Speaker's lobby, following which the Speaker removed him from the House.

Seeing the behaviour of the MLA, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani himself demanded Jignesh Mevani's suspension from the entire three-day session of the Assembly.

The session for the Assembly will conclude on December 11.