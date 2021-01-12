Jharkhand Teen Climbs Train For Selfie, Electrocuted By High-Tension Wires

While clicking selfies, he came in contact with overhead wires, the police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was burnt to death after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wires while taking photos atop a goods train in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an RPF officer said on Monday.

The incident took place at Mael railway station on Sunday.

The boy, from Chitarpur, had visited the railway station with a friend when he saw a stationary goods train and climbed on top of it to click selfies, RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, RK Tiwari, said.

While clicking selfies, he came in contact with overhead wires and was burnt to death, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after a post- mortem examination, the RPF officer said.