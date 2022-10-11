Jharkhand Provides TV For Captain's Family For FIFA Women's U-17 Opener

Astam Oraon hails from a remote village in Gumla district of Jharkhand.

The family of Astam Oraon, the captain of India's U-17 women's football team, is set to watch television at their Jharkhand home for the first time. What makes it special is that they're going to watch their daughter lead the country in the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup.

India takes on the mighty US in their opening match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Ms Oraon hails from a remote village in Gumla district of Jharkhand. Ahead of the opening match, the district administration arranged for a television set and an inverter delivered to Ms Oraon's home so that her family can watch her matches.

"All set: Ashtam for the match. And, their family and villagers for the viewership (TV & inverter provided)," tweeted the office of Deputy Commissioner, Gumla.

Ms Oraon's village is also getting a pucca road for the first time and her parents are working as labourers for its construction.

India had booked an automatic berth in the World Cup as hosts and are one of the three debutants in the tournament.