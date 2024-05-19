Jharkhand Man Shot Dead, 2 Injured In Firing In Manipur

The injured are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Imphal. (File)

One person was killed and two others were injured after unidentified attackers shot them at Naoremthong area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday outside their rented accommodation, a police officer said.

The dead has been identified as Shree Ram Hangsada (41) from Jharkhand, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Imphal.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the shooting and the identity of the attackers.

