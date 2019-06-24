Jharkhand Killing 11th Mob Attack In 2019, Minorities Targeted More: Data

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Jharkhand on suspicion of theft

The death of a man in Jharkhand following mob violence is not the first of its kind to occur this year. According to data from the website Factchecker.in this is the 11th instance of hate crime this year. So far, 4 people have been killed and 22 people injured in mob violence.

Over the last decade, 297 hate crimes have taken place all over India, in which 98 people died and 722 people were injured.

Data, however, indicates a spike in cases of mob violence over the last few years. Since 2015, 121 incidents of mob violence over cattle theft or slaughter have taken place compared to just 6 incidents from 2012 to 2014.

The overall data from 2009 to 2019 indicates that in 59% cases the victims were Muslims; 28% of the incidents were related to alleged cattle theft or slaughter.

The data indicates that while 66% cases occurred in the BJP-ruled states.16% cases took place in the Congress ruled states.

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Tuesday on suspicion of theft. He was tied to a pole and beaten mercilessly for several hours by a mob before being handed over to the police.

Videos of the attack show he was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" slogans repeatedly.

On Saturday, he died, the police said. Amid countrywide outrage over the attack, five men were arrested and two police officers suspended today.

His family has asked for action against all involved, including the police and doctors. They alleged that despite their appeals, the police did not arrange for proper treatment of the injured man and that he died long before he was taken to a hospital.