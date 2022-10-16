Man Killed By Mob On Suspicion Of Being A Thief: Jharkhand Cops

The mob beat the man with sticks and other weapons, the police said. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district as they suspected him of being a thief on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kapjora village under the Taljhari police station area, 285 km from Ranchi. The victim was identified as Suresh Yadav, a resident of Aamghatta village.

When a woman opened the door of her house around 4 am, she saw Yadav and started shouting and calling him a thief, Jarmundi subdivisional police officer Shivendu Kumar told PTI.

A mob chased Yadav and caught him. Then, they beat him with sticks and some other weapons, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against many unknown persons in the village, the officer added.

