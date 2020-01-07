Hemant Soren Government Pledges All-Round Development Of Jharkhand

The government will cover the middle class with basic amenities, Droupadi Murmu said

The new Jharkhand government today pledged an honest all-round development of every section of the society keeping away "malice, hatred, arrogance and vengefulness" while discharging work to live up to words of Jawaharlal Nehru that history cannot be changed merely by changing photo-frames on the walls.

The commitment of the JMM-Congress-RJD ministry was spelled by Governor Droupadi Murmu while addressing the maiden Assembly session after formation of the coalition government.

She said the government favoured an industrial policy in which local youth would get maximum employment, besides encouraging cottage and minor industries.

Ms Murmu said man-days of MGNREGA would be increased to help agriculture workers get employment during off season.

"Our government favours such an industrial policy in which local youth gets maximum jobs. For this, a secure and fearless environment will be enabled. Cottage and minor industries will be promoted and for that mandatory provision of license and no objection certificate will be dispensed with," Ms Murmu said.

She said the government, respecting the sacrifice of martyrs would keep away "maliciousness, hatred, arrogance and vengefulness" while working and taking forward good works of the previous governments. She, however, said some irrigation and dam projects

would be reviewed.

"With an aim to protect secularism and freedom of speech, stringent action will be taken against mob violence," she said, adding the government supported liberty of expression and faith of all communities.

She said the government would ensure the police worked impartially and without any pressure. The governor said administration system would be made more accountable, transparent and effective.

Pledging to work for the welfare and development of the deprived, dalits, tribals, the poor and minorities, the governor said people living in slums would be ensured drinking water, electricity, healthcare, education, roads and housing.

The government, she added, would also cover the middle class with housing, education, health and other basic amenities.

The governor called upon the members of the newly elected House to work for the people and states development with commitment and dedication.

Quoting Jawaharlal Nehru once saying "you cant change history by changing photo-frames on the walls", Ms Murmu said respecting the dignified legacy, the government would script a new history by making a welfare state in the interest of the people.

"Along with change, continuity is the basic nature of democracy. In a democracy, peoples representatives are reflections of peoples aspirations. After a peaceful election, a stable government has been formed in the state, and (it) will move forward with all-round development," she said.

The governor said, "I believe, your debates will become the witness to the all-round development of Jharkhand." She also said that MSP will be given to the produce of farmers, empowering women and maintaining the security shield of tribal rights enshrined in the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts.

The traditional system of self-rule of tribal would be made stronger and CNT and SPT Acts would be strictly maintained, she said. All vacancies in government departments will be filled up, she said.

Tourism, including eco-tourism, would be developed and local youths would be connected with jobs (related to tourism), she said.