Tejashwi Yadav Predicts 'Clean Sweep' For Grand Alliance In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Election Results: Tejashwi Yadav targeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File)

As counting is underway for 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that there will be a clean sweep for opposition grand alliance and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren will become the chief minister of the state.

"There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the chief minister," Mr Yadav told ANI.

JMM-Congress-RJD contested the Assembly polls together to take on the ruling BJP in the state.

Targeting incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, the RJD leader said: "The mood of people of Jharkhand is against the BJP government. During election campaigning, people were seen in anger as law and order is not in place and corruption is taking place. The state government has failed to give relief to people from poverty and unemployment."

"This is why we were sure that we will win this election," he added.

JMM's Soren is trailing from Dumka Assembly constituency, while BJP's Louis Marandi is leading by over 6,000 votes, the Election Commission said.

However, Mr Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency.

As per Election Commission's party-wise trends and results, BJP is leading on 27 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 43.

Polling in Jharkhand was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20.