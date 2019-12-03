Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: PM Modi Attacks JMM-Congress Alliance, Says It Follows Politics Of Deception

PM Narendra Modi today attacked the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people.

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, PM Modi said people of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development.

He accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the temporary Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ayodhya land dispute case - both of which his government have addressed, he said.

"We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging for decades," he said.

"Article 370 has gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi (tribal) Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territory forward on the path of development," he said.

Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the Prime Minister said, "Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis (triblas) in forests."

He also praised the Raghubar Das government in the state for "breaking the back" of maoism in the state.

