Jharkhand Congress MLA Questioned For 6 Hours In Money Laundering Case

Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for around six hours on the second consecutive day on Tuesday in an alleged money laundering case.

Amba Prasad entered the ED office here at 3.10 pm and came out around 9.20 pm.

"I was asked to appear again on Wednesday. I am yet to understand the actual issue in the investigation," Amba Prasad told reporters after coming out of the office of the federal agency.

She had been grilled by the ED officials on Monday for more than six hours.

Earlier in the day, responding to a question about whether any land-related issue was raised by the central agency during the interrogation on April 8, Amba Prasad said, "This question is just being asked by the media only. I don't know how the land grabbing issue came. We did not have any interest in land," she said.

After the interrogation a day before, she had told media persons that most of the questions were related to the electronic devices which were seized from her possession.

The 36-year-old MLA had been initially asked to depose at the ED office on April 4 to record her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

But, the legislator did not turn up, citing medical issues.

Amba Prasad's father and former minister Yogendra Sao faced ED questioning for two consecutive days on April 3 and 4 in an investigation into alleged extortion and land-grabbing cases.

The premises of Prasad, Sao and others were raided by the central agency in March in connection with its probe into alleged extortion, collection of levies, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

