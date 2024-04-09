Jharkhand MLA's Music Video Drops Just Ahead Of Central Agency Questioning

Amba Prasad sang as well as danced in the video dedicated to nature.

Jharkhand Congress legislator Amba Prasad was questioned for over six hours yesterday in a money laundering case, but hours ahead of that, she released her debut music video to mark one of the biggest tribal festivals in her state.

Ms Prasad launched her music video 'Jiya Harshaye' at a Ranchi press conference last morning, ahead of Sarhul, a spring festival celebrated in Jharkhand to mark the beginning of the new year.

"It is a small initiative. I have been fond of music and dance since childhood and we made this on Sarhul," said Ms Prasad, who sang as well as danced in the video dedicated to nature.

आप सभी को जय जोहार एवम सरहुल पर्व कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवम बधाई 🙏🙏🙏🌹💐



गीत संगीत हमारी ज़िंदगी का रस हैं। ज़िन्दगी की यही रीत है

जीवन का सुर ही संगीत है।



सरहुल पर्व के पावन अवसर पर प्रकृति प्रेम पर आधारित इस गीत को मैंने अपनी आवाज दी है एवं गाने में अभिनय के माध्यम से… pic.twitter.com/sX6SUMfOXk — Amba Prasad (@AmbaPrasadINC) April 9, 2024

Up next was an intense grilling session at the Enforcement Directorate office that lasted till 9 pm. While leaving, she told reporters that most of the questions they asked her were about the electronic devices seized from her and that she had been asked to appear again on Tuesday.

Her father and former minister Yogendra Sao was questioned by the agency on April 3-4 in an alleged extortion and land-grabbing case.

Before visiting the ED office on Monday, the 36-year-old MLA shared with the reporters her love for music and dance and spoke at length about conserving one's culture.

She said that while humming some music one day, the idea of giving out a message through music struck her. The Barkagaon MLA said she recorded this song in just an hour while filming the video took about six hours.

"Music is a part of life and I take part whenever I get an opportunity. Music calms down the mind and gives us strength. This is scientific, it reduces mental stress," she said.

Ms Prasad also spoke about the ED summons and said this wasn't the first time she is facing a challenge. "I have been facing challenges since childhood, but I believe that truth will prevail at the end," she had said.

The ED had raided the premises of Ms Prasad and her father in March in connection with its probe into alleged extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing. The agency claims to have seized "Rs 35 lakh unexplained cash, digital devices, fake stamps of circle offices, banks, etc, and incriminating documents ", and records related to illegal sand mining in Jharkhand.