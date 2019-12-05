'People Not In Mood Of BJP's Ghar Wapsi': Shiv Sena On Jharkhand Polls

"People there are not in the mood of their ''ghar wapsi''," Shiv Sena said in Saamana.

Shiv Sena on Thursday cast doubts over Raghubar Das-led BJP government's return to power in Jharkhand, as it stated that people there are not in the mood of their "ghar wapsi".

The ruling BJP might have fought the last Assembly elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), but now both the allies are contesting alone, Shiv Sena stated in its mouthpiece Saamana.

"Therefore, BJP is seen struggling with serious difficulties in the electoral arena," it said.

There are 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, out of which 20 will go for polling in the second phase on December 7, while the counting of votes will take place on December 23.