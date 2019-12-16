Jharkhand: Election Commission Seeks Report On Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Remark

The BJP had demanded action against Rahul Gandhi (File)

The Election Commission has sought a report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally last week.

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Mr Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the EC said further action would be considered after getting the report.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Mr Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.