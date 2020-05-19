Jharkhand Allows More Relaxations, Economic Activities Amid Lockdown4

Industrial units will be permitted to operate in the state (Representational)

The Jharkhand government on Monday permitted industrial units to resume operations, retail liquor stores, book and hardware shops in non-containment zones to reopen in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

After a discussion on the new guidelines of the centre and keeping in mind the situation of the state, some more areas have been relaxed, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The state government has allowed godowns, warehouses, shops selling hardware, construction-related items, stationery, retail outlets of telecom companies and service centres of mobiles to open, an official order said.

Shops seeling TV, IT-related products like computers and consumer electrical products like refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers have also been allowed to open in the state, except in municipal corporation areas.

Private offices, e-commerce (both essential and non-essential), retail liquor shops, intra-district and inter-district movement of taxies on hire will also be permitted.

"All activities permitted prior to this order shall continue to be permitted like agriculture-related activities, movement of goods (essential and non-essential) and the like," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)