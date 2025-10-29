UP Man Tries To Force Wife To Have Sex, Throws Her Off Roof When She Resists

A 26-year-old woman has been thrown off the roof of a two-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi for refusing to have sex with her husband, who was trying to force himself on her.

Teeja, a resident of the Mau Ranipur police station area, said she married Mukesh Ahirwar in 2022, after they met at a temple and he promised to take care of her and stay with her the rest of his life. Everything went well for a year, she said, but Ahirwar started staying away from home for extended periods after that and would beat her when he returned.

After a similar absence, Ahirwar came home on Monday, beat her and forced himself upon her. He thrashed her again on Tuesday and tried to force her to have sex, but she resisted. This angered Ahirwar, Teeja said, and he and his parents threw her off the roof of their two-storey home.

Residents of the area heard Teeja's screams, found her lying injured on the ground and rushed her to the local health centre, from where she was referred to the Jhansi Medical College.

Police officials said Teeja is stable and the allegations are being investigated. "Action will be taken after the investigation," said an official.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam)



