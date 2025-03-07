Sean "Diddy" Combs Faces Fresh Allegations Of Forcing An Employee For Sex

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly forced an employee to engage in sexual acts with him, according to an amended indictment against the music mogul.

The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, also accused the 55-year-old of threatening to harm others physically and financially if they didn't help him take forward his sex trafficking scheme that lasted roughly two decades, CNN reported.

Prosecutors have also alleged that Combs recorded sex acts, and used threats of violence and other harm, along with promises of money and job prospects, to manipulate his victims.

The indictment stated, "With respect to one employee, Combs used physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same, to cause the employee to engage in sex acts with Combs."

Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lawyer, said that his client "vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY."

The statement added he was looking forward to his court appearance, where it will be evident that he has never compelled someone into performing sexual actions against their will.

Mr Agnifilo further said that many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses.

At least three women were allegedly forced to have sex with Combs and at times, with male prostitutes, alleged prosecutors. Besides sex trafficking, Combs is also accused of using drugs such as cocaine, oxycodone and ketamine to force women to take part in sexual activities.

Combs has requested the judge to conceal evidence gathered during the search of his residences, hotel room, and electronic devices to get the prostitution charge against him dismissed.

The music producer was arrested in Manhattan on September 16, 2024, on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Combs is imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.